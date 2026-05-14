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South Korea Addresses Strait of Hormuz Vessel Attack
(MENAFN) A South Korean official stated on Thursday that the likelihood of a non-Iranian party being involved in the assault on a South Korean vessel in the Strait of Hormuz appears "not high," according to Yonhap News Agency.
The senior Foreign Ministry official explained, while noting that an inquiry is still in progress, that suspicion of another actor apart from Iran remains possible but unlikely. The official said, "There may still be a possibility of another actor besides Iran, but common sense suggests it is not high. There were no pirates nearby," emphasizing that the investigation has not yet reached a final conclusion.
Authorities in Seoul have recently determined that the blast and subsequent fire aboard the cargo ship HMM Namu on May 4 were triggered by two unidentified airborne objects. Despite this preliminary finding, officials continue to work to establish full responsibility for the incident.
South Korea has issued a strong condemnation of the attack and has committed to carrying out a comprehensive investigation aimed at identifying those responsible. Officials reiterated that all available evidence will be carefully reviewed before final conclusions are drawn.
The unnamed official further noted that Seoul anticipates "an appropriate response" from Iran if future findings provide substantiation for such an assessment.
Earlier the same day, Foreign Minister Cho Hyun announced that the government plans to launch an additional layer of investigation into the case and will take any necessary diplomatic steps depending on the outcome.
He also stated that Seoul will "continue consultations with relevant nations," reaffirming South Korea’s position that attacks on civilian vessels "can never be justified or tolerated under any circumstances."
The senior Foreign Ministry official explained, while noting that an inquiry is still in progress, that suspicion of another actor apart from Iran remains possible but unlikely. The official said, "There may still be a possibility of another actor besides Iran, but common sense suggests it is not high. There were no pirates nearby," emphasizing that the investigation has not yet reached a final conclusion.
Authorities in Seoul have recently determined that the blast and subsequent fire aboard the cargo ship HMM Namu on May 4 were triggered by two unidentified airborne objects. Despite this preliminary finding, officials continue to work to establish full responsibility for the incident.
South Korea has issued a strong condemnation of the attack and has committed to carrying out a comprehensive investigation aimed at identifying those responsible. Officials reiterated that all available evidence will be carefully reviewed before final conclusions are drawn.
The unnamed official further noted that Seoul anticipates "an appropriate response" from Iran if future findings provide substantiation for such an assessment.
Earlier the same day, Foreign Minister Cho Hyun announced that the government plans to launch an additional layer of investigation into the case and will take any necessary diplomatic steps depending on the outcome.
He also stated that Seoul will "continue consultations with relevant nations," reaffirming South Korea’s position that attacks on civilian vessels "can never be justified or tolerated under any circumstances."
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