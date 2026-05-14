Russian Forces Launch Drone Strikes On Kharkiv This Morning, Injuring 20 People

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

“The enemy launched a drone strike on the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv. Nine people are known to have been injured. All are receiving medical care. Our emergency services are working at the site of the attack,” Syniehubov wrote.

It was soon reported that the number of casualties had increased to 14.

As of 9:10 a.m., there were no casualties from the strike on the Saltivskyi district.

Following the Russian strike on the Shevchenkivskyi district, 12 people were hospitalized, two of whom are in critical condition.

“Currently, 12 people are in the hospital due to this morning's Russian attack on Kharkiv. All have been diagnosed with blast injuries. Two people are in critical condition,” Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, wrote on Telegram.

Air raid alert lasts in Kyiv for more than 8 hours: One person killed and injury toll climbs to 33 following Russian strike

As Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov later reported, six people sought medical assistance in the Saltivskyi district. Thus, the total number of casualties from the strike on Kharkiv has increased to 20.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of May 14, Russian drones attacked the Osnovianskyi and Kholodnohirskyi districts of Kharkiv, damaging cars at garages and windows of a building.

Photo: unsplash