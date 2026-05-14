India-Bound LPG Vessels Transit Strait Of Hormuz Amid US-Iran Tensions: Reports

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 14 (IANS) Two India-bound vessels carrying cooking fuel from the Persian Gulf have successfully transited the Strait of Hormuz despite ongoing tensions involving the US and Iran, according to reports.

The liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carrier Symi emerged in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday after temporarily switching off its transponder during transit.

Another vessel -- NV Sunshine -- carrying LPG, reportedly went dark shortly after crossing the strategic waterway.

The development has highlighted the gradual resumption of energy shipments through one of the world's most critical maritime trade routes.

The NV Sunshine -- loaded with LPG from the United Arab Emirates' Ruwais refinery -- was last tracked heading towards Mangalore in India.

Meanwhile, Symi was transporting fuel cargo from Qatar's Ras Laffan port to Kandla in Gujarat.

Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump said ceasefire efforts with Iran were“on life support”, indicating that Tehran's response to a US-backed proposal to end the ongoing conflict showed both sides remained divided on several key issues.

Moreover, Trump had described Iran's peace proposal as“totally unacceptable”, signalling continued hurdles in diplomatic efforts to end the months-long tensions in West Asia.

In a post on the social media platform Truth Social, the US President said he had reviewed Iran's response submitted through what he referred to as its representatives and expressed dissatisfaction with the proposal.

Iran had reportedly conveyed its response to the latest US peace initiative through Pakistan, which has been acting as a mediator between Tehran and Washington.

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world's most critical energy chokepoints, handling a major share of global crude oil, LNG and fuel shipments, including supplies destined for India.