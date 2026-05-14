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Uzbekistan, India Reaffirm Interest In Expanding Investment Cooperation

Uzbekistan, India Reaffirm Interest In Expanding Investment Cooperation


2026-05-14 03:35:04
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 14. Uzbekistan and India have reaffirmed their strong mutual interest in supporting and expanding investment projects between the two countries, Trend reports via the Uzbek MFA.

This position was reiterated during the 17th round of political consultations between the foreign ministries of Uzbekistan and India, held in Delhi.

Both parties emphasized the central role of mutually beneficial investment initiatives as a key driver of bilateral economic cooperation.

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Trend News Agency

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