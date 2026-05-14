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Slovakia Seals All Ukraine Border Crossings, Citing Security Threat
(MENAFN) Slovakia abruptly sealed every border crossing with Ukraine on Wednesday, citing unspecified security concerns in a move that took effect in the early afternoon and has no declared end date.
The closures were enforced at approximately 3 pm local time (1300 GMT), the Slovak Financial Administration confirmed, as reported by the Slovak Republic press agency.
"For security reasons, all border crossings on the border with Ukraine will be closed from approximately 3 pm on Wednesday until further notice," Financial Administration spokesperson Daniel Kovac said.
Kovac urged citizens to stay informed and comply with official guidance as the situation develops.
"The Financial Administration recommends that the public monitor current information and respect the instructions of the Financial Administration and the Police Force," he said, adding that authorities would continue to provide updates on the situation.
The sudden closure comes on a day of heightened regional anxiety. Earlier Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy cautioned that Ukraine may be bracing for fresh waves of Russian drone strikes, after more than 100 unmanned aerial vehicles were reportedly tracked entering Ukrainian airspace.
Authorities have yet to publicly identify the specific threat that prompted Bratislava's decision to lock down the frontier, and no timeline for reopening has been announced.
The closures were enforced at approximately 3 pm local time (1300 GMT), the Slovak Financial Administration confirmed, as reported by the Slovak Republic press agency.
"For security reasons, all border crossings on the border with Ukraine will be closed from approximately 3 pm on Wednesday until further notice," Financial Administration spokesperson Daniel Kovac said.
Kovac urged citizens to stay informed and comply with official guidance as the situation develops.
"The Financial Administration recommends that the public monitor current information and respect the instructions of the Financial Administration and the Police Force," he said, adding that authorities would continue to provide updates on the situation.
The sudden closure comes on a day of heightened regional anxiety. Earlier Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy cautioned that Ukraine may be bracing for fresh waves of Russian drone strikes, after more than 100 unmanned aerial vehicles were reportedly tracked entering Ukrainian airspace.
Authorities have yet to publicly identify the specific threat that prompted Bratislava's decision to lock down the frontier, and no timeline for reopening has been announced.
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