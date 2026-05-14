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Iran Rejects Military Solution
(MENAFN) Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated on Thursday that disputes involving Iran cannot be resolved through military means, adding that Tehran will not capitulate to pressure or intimidation, according to Iranian media reports.
While attending a BRICS 2026 foreign ministers’ meeting in India, Araghchi said Iran has, on two occasions in less than a year, faced “brutal and illegal aggression” from the US and Israel, as reported by a news agency. The gathering, held under the theme Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation, and Sustainability, comes during the ongoing US-Israeli conflict with Iran, which began on Feb. 28 and is now under a ceasefire.
He emphasized Iran’s resilience, stating, “It should now be clear to everyone that Iran is invincible, and whenever it is subjected to pressure, it emerges stronger and more united than before,” underscoring the country’s position amid regional tensions.
Araghchi further noted that Iran stands ready to “fight with full force” in defense of its independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, while simultaneously maintaining its commitment to diplomatic engagement. He reiterated, “As I have repeatedly emphasized, there is no military solution to any issue related to Iran,” stressing a preference for political avenues over armed confrontation.
He also declared that Iran’s armed forces are prepared to deliver a “powerful and crushing” response to any external attacks, while highlighting that the Iranian population remains inherently peace-oriented and does not pursue conflict.
While attending a BRICS 2026 foreign ministers’ meeting in India, Araghchi said Iran has, on two occasions in less than a year, faced “brutal and illegal aggression” from the US and Israel, as reported by a news agency. The gathering, held under the theme Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation, and Sustainability, comes during the ongoing US-Israeli conflict with Iran, which began on Feb. 28 and is now under a ceasefire.
He emphasized Iran’s resilience, stating, “It should now be clear to everyone that Iran is invincible, and whenever it is subjected to pressure, it emerges stronger and more united than before,” underscoring the country’s position amid regional tensions.
Araghchi further noted that Iran stands ready to “fight with full force” in defense of its independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, while simultaneously maintaining its commitment to diplomatic engagement. He reiterated, “As I have repeatedly emphasized, there is no military solution to any issue related to Iran,” stressing a preference for political avenues over armed confrontation.
He also declared that Iran’s armed forces are prepared to deliver a “powerful and crushing” response to any external attacks, while highlighting that the Iranian population remains inherently peace-oriented and does not pursue conflict.
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