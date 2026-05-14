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Prosecutors Seek 7-Year Prison Sentence for Ex-French Leader Sarkozy
(MENAFN) French prosecutors demanded Wednesday that former President Nicolas Sarkozy be handed a seven-year prison sentence at the appeal trial tied to the Libyan campaign financing scandal — the most severe punishment yet sought against the once-powerful head of state.
Alongside the custodial term, the prosecution called for a €300,000 ($350,000) fine and a five-year ban from holding public office, according to a broadcaster.
The appeal proceedings, which have been underway since mid-March, follow a five-year prison sentence handed down to Sarkozy last year for criminal association. Prosecutors have now broadened their demands, pressing for convictions on charges of criminal association, corruption, and illegal campaign financing. A final verdict is expected on Nov. 30.
Wednesday's demand is the latest chapter in a sprawling legal saga that has shadowed Sarkozy for years. In February 2024, the Paris Court of Appeal sentenced him to one year in prison — with six months to be served under alternative arrangements, including electronic monitoring — for the illegal financing of his unsuccessful 2012 presidential campaign. France's Court of Cassation rejected his subsequent appeal in November, rendering that ruling definitive.
That conviction was itself Sarkozy's second to become final. The first stemmed from the Bismuth affair, in which he received a three-year sentence — one year of which was served under electronic monitoring — for corruption and influence peddling. That verdict was confirmed in December 2024. Sarkozy wore an electronic bracelet from Feb. 7 to May 12, 2025, before being granted early release on parole on account of his age.
Alongside the custodial term, the prosecution called for a €300,000 ($350,000) fine and a five-year ban from holding public office, according to a broadcaster.
The appeal proceedings, which have been underway since mid-March, follow a five-year prison sentence handed down to Sarkozy last year for criminal association. Prosecutors have now broadened their demands, pressing for convictions on charges of criminal association, corruption, and illegal campaign financing. A final verdict is expected on Nov. 30.
Wednesday's demand is the latest chapter in a sprawling legal saga that has shadowed Sarkozy for years. In February 2024, the Paris Court of Appeal sentenced him to one year in prison — with six months to be served under alternative arrangements, including electronic monitoring — for the illegal financing of his unsuccessful 2012 presidential campaign. France's Court of Cassation rejected his subsequent appeal in November, rendering that ruling definitive.
That conviction was itself Sarkozy's second to become final. The first stemmed from the Bismuth affair, in which he received a three-year sentence — one year of which was served under electronic monitoring — for corruption and influence peddling. That verdict was confirmed in December 2024. Sarkozy wore an electronic bracelet from Feb. 7 to May 12, 2025, before being granted early release on parole on account of his age.
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