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Canada Condemns Targeting of Commercial Ship in Qatar Waters
(MENAFN) Canada moved swiftly Sunday night to denounce a drone strike on a commercial cargo ship operating within Qatari territorial waters, calling on all parties to uphold international law and shield civilian infrastructure from attack.
"Canada condemns recent drone attacks across the Gulf, including the targeting of a commercial vessel in Qatar's territorial waters. We urge all parties to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, respect international law, including freedom of navigation," Canada's Foreign Ministry said in a statement published on social media platform X.
The condemnation came hours after the vessel — en route from Abu Dhabi — was struck by an unidentified projectile northeast of Mesaieed Port on Sunday morning. Qatar's Foreign Ministry and the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) Center confirmed the impact ignited a minor fire aboard the ship, though no casualties were reported.
Doha was unequivocal in its response, branding the incident a "dangerous and unacceptable escalation," and asserting that strikes against civilian and commercial vessels constituted clear violations of international law and imperiled freedom of navigation. Authorities confirmed an investigation had been launched in coordination with international partners.
The attack adds to a volatile regional climate that has deteriorated sharply since US and Israeli forces struck Iran on February 28, setting off a chain of Iranian retaliatory strikes against Israel and US allies throughout the Gulf, accompanied by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.
A ceasefire brokered through Pakistani mediation took hold on April 8, though subsequent talks in Islamabad fell short of a durable agreement. The truce was subsequently extended indefinitely by US President Donald Trump, laying the groundwork for broader diplomatic efforts toward a permanent resolution.
"Canada condemns recent drone attacks across the Gulf, including the targeting of a commercial vessel in Qatar's territorial waters. We urge all parties to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, respect international law, including freedom of navigation," Canada's Foreign Ministry said in a statement published on social media platform X.
The condemnation came hours after the vessel — en route from Abu Dhabi — was struck by an unidentified projectile northeast of Mesaieed Port on Sunday morning. Qatar's Foreign Ministry and the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) Center confirmed the impact ignited a minor fire aboard the ship, though no casualties were reported.
Doha was unequivocal in its response, branding the incident a "dangerous and unacceptable escalation," and asserting that strikes against civilian and commercial vessels constituted clear violations of international law and imperiled freedom of navigation. Authorities confirmed an investigation had been launched in coordination with international partners.
The attack adds to a volatile regional climate that has deteriorated sharply since US and Israeli forces struck Iran on February 28, setting off a chain of Iranian retaliatory strikes against Israel and US allies throughout the Gulf, accompanied by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.
A ceasefire brokered through Pakistani mediation took hold on April 8, though subsequent talks in Islamabad fell short of a durable agreement. The truce was subsequently extended indefinitely by US President Donald Trump, laying the groundwork for broader diplomatic efforts toward a permanent resolution.
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