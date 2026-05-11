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Qatar, Iran Hold Talks on Regional Situation Amid Rising Tensions

Qatar, Iran Hold Talks on Regional Situation Amid Rising Tensions


2026-05-11 02:11:16
(MENAFN) Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a phone call on Sunday to discuss regional developments as tensions continue across the Middle East, according to Qatar’s Foreign Ministry.

The ministry said the two sides reviewed ongoing efforts to promote peace and strengthen security and stability in the region, as reported on the social media platform X.

Sheikh Mohammed, who also serves as foreign minister, reaffirmed Doha’s “full support for mediation efforts aimed at resolving the crisis” between Iran and the United States through peaceful negotiations. He stressed the importance of all parties responding positively to such initiatives to create conditions for progress and reduce the risk of renewed escalation.

He also emphasized that freedom of navigation is a “fundamental principle that is not open to compromise,” warning that closing the Strait of Hormuz or using it as a pressure tool would worsen the crisis and endanger regional interests.

The Qatari leader further called for adherence to international law and the United Nations Charter, urging all sides to prioritize regional and global stability while supporting de-escalation efforts, according to the ministry.

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