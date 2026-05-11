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Intercepted Gaza Aid Flotilla Reaches Turkey for Repairs, Resupply
(MENAFN) The Global Sumud Flotilla, which was en route to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza before being intercepted by Israel in the Mediterranean Sea, has arrived in the Marmaris district of Türkiye’s Muğla province for technical maintenance and resupply.
According to reports, entry procedures for activists aboard the vessels are being carried out as the boats dock one by one at Marmaris Port.
The flotilla, which departed from Barcelona on April 15, carried nearly 300 activists from various countries and consisted of 38 vessels that arrived at the port late at night.
By Sunday morning, officials had begun controlled entry procedures for activists who arrived from the Greek island of Crete, while preparations for legal and medical processes in the district were completed in advance, according to reports.
According to reports, entry procedures for activists aboard the vessels are being carried out as the boats dock one by one at Marmaris Port.
The flotilla, which departed from Barcelona on April 15, carried nearly 300 activists from various countries and consisted of 38 vessels that arrived at the port late at night.
By Sunday morning, officials had begun controlled entry procedures for activists who arrived from the Greek island of Crete, while preparations for legal and medical processes in the district were completed in advance, according to reports.
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