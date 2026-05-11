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Iraqi Official Rejects Claims of Israeli Secret Base in Desert
(MENAFN) An Iraqi senior security official has rejected media reports alleging that Israel has set up a covert military base in Iraq’s desert region to assist operations targeting Iran, according to reports on Sunday.
Speaking anonymously to a news agency, the official dismissed claims that Israel is currently operating a hidden military installation in western Iraq, describing such reports as “false.”
The official also addressed a previously reported incident, explaining that Iraqi security forces had responded in March to what was described as a “mysterious” airborne activity in the al-Nukhaib desert area in central Iraq. The situation, he noted, was dealt with at the time.
The clarification came after reports circulating in international media suggested the existence of a secret Israeli facility inside Iraq. One such report, citing unnamed sources, claimed that Israel had established a covert site in the Iraqi desert to support military actions against Iran, and that special forces were stationed there to facilitate logistics for air operations.
Those reports also alleged that the facility had been set up with prior knowledge from the United States before Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28.
Speaking anonymously to a news agency, the official dismissed claims that Israel is currently operating a hidden military installation in western Iraq, describing such reports as “false.”
The official also addressed a previously reported incident, explaining that Iraqi security forces had responded in March to what was described as a “mysterious” airborne activity in the al-Nukhaib desert area in central Iraq. The situation, he noted, was dealt with at the time.
The clarification came after reports circulating in international media suggested the existence of a secret Israeli facility inside Iraq. One such report, citing unnamed sources, claimed that Israel had established a covert site in the Iraqi desert to support military actions against Iran, and that special forces were stationed there to facilitate logistics for air operations.
Those reports also alleged that the facility had been set up with prior knowledge from the United States before Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28.
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