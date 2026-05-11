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Trump Threatens Action Over Iran Nuclear Site
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has claimed that American authorities are closely monitoring a site linked to Iran’s nuclear materials and warned of military action against anyone attempting to approach it, according to remarks released on Sunday.
In an interview, Trump said US forces could obtain the materials “at some point” and suggested Washington retains full surveillance control over the site. He stated, “We’ll get that at some point. Whenever we want. We have it surveilled.”
Highlighting US monitoring capabilities, Trump also referenced the Space Force, saying it enables detailed tracking of activity on the ground. He added, “If somebody walked in, they can tell you his name, his address, the number of his badge. No, we have that very well surveilled.”
He further warned that any attempt to approach the site would be met with force, saying, “If anybody got near the place, we will know about it and we’ll blow them up.”
Trump also commented on the broader conflict involving Iran and the US-Israeli war that began on Feb. 28, claiming that reconstruction from the damage would take around two decades. He said Iran had been significantly weakened but not completely eliminated.
According to his remarks, he argued that continued strikes could further expand the damage, stating the US could still target additional sites, while claiming that approximately 70% of intended targets had already been struck.
In an interview, Trump said US forces could obtain the materials “at some point” and suggested Washington retains full surveillance control over the site. He stated, “We’ll get that at some point. Whenever we want. We have it surveilled.”
Highlighting US monitoring capabilities, Trump also referenced the Space Force, saying it enables detailed tracking of activity on the ground. He added, “If somebody walked in, they can tell you his name, his address, the number of his badge. No, we have that very well surveilled.”
He further warned that any attempt to approach the site would be met with force, saying, “If anybody got near the place, we will know about it and we’ll blow them up.”
Trump also commented on the broader conflict involving Iran and the US-Israeli war that began on Feb. 28, claiming that reconstruction from the damage would take around two decades. He said Iran had been significantly weakened but not completely eliminated.
According to his remarks, he argued that continued strikes could further expand the damage, stating the US could still target additional sites, while claiming that approximately 70% of intended targets had already been struck.
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