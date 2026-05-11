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Qatar, Saudi Arabia Hold Talks on Reducing Regional Tensions
(MENAFN) Qatar and Saudi Arabia have discussed efforts to reduce regional tensions and strengthen stability amid the ongoing US-Iran conflict, according to reports on Sunday.
Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani held a phone conversation with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, during which both sides reviewed recent developments in the region, including the current ceasefire between the United States and Iran, as stated by the Qatari Foreign Ministry.
Both officials emphasized the importance of supporting ongoing mediation efforts and ensuring that all parties engage constructively. They stressed that such efforts should help address the underlying causes of the crisis through dialogue and peaceful solutions, ultimately aiming for a lasting agreement that prevents renewed escalation, according to the statement.
The discussion also covered bilateral relations, with both sides reviewing ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries.
Tensions in the region have been rising since the US and Israel carried out strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, prompting retaliatory actions from Tehran against Israel and US-aligned Gulf states, along with disruptions including the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.
A ceasefire began on April 8 following mediation by Pakistan, though negotiations held in Islamabad did not result in a final agreement. The truce was later extended without a fixed deadline by US President Donald Trump, allowing space for continued diplomatic efforts toward a more permanent settlement.
Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani held a phone conversation with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, during which both sides reviewed recent developments in the region, including the current ceasefire between the United States and Iran, as stated by the Qatari Foreign Ministry.
Both officials emphasized the importance of supporting ongoing mediation efforts and ensuring that all parties engage constructively. They stressed that such efforts should help address the underlying causes of the crisis through dialogue and peaceful solutions, ultimately aiming for a lasting agreement that prevents renewed escalation, according to the statement.
The discussion also covered bilateral relations, with both sides reviewing ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries.
Tensions in the region have been rising since the US and Israel carried out strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, prompting retaliatory actions from Tehran against Israel and US-aligned Gulf states, along with disruptions including the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.
A ceasefire began on April 8 following mediation by Pakistan, though negotiations held in Islamabad did not result in a final agreement. The truce was later extended without a fixed deadline by US President Donald Trump, allowing space for continued diplomatic efforts toward a more permanent settlement.
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