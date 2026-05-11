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Russia Says Ukraine Peace Talks Will Stall Without Donbas Withdrawal
(MENAFN) A senior Russian presidential aide has said that negotiations over the Ukraine conflict will remain deadlocked even after multiple rounds of talks unless Kyiv withdraws its troops from the Donbas region, according to remarks made on Sunday.
Yury Ushakov, speaking in an interview said he expects Ukrainian authorities “will sooner or later understand that the withdrawal of their forces from Donbas is inevitable.”
“As long as (Ukraine) does not take this step, we could have several more rounds, dozens of rounds of negotiations, but we will remain in the same place, you understand? That is the crux of the matter,” he said, adding that “They know in Ukraine that this needs to be done and that they will eventually do it anyway.”
Ushakov claimed that Kyiv is resisting such a move due to support from European countries.
Commenting on the United States, he said Washington continues to show interest in the conflict and argued that perceptions of a US withdrawal from the issue are inaccurate, according to his remarks.
Yury Ushakov, speaking in an interview said he expects Ukrainian authorities “will sooner or later understand that the withdrawal of their forces from Donbas is inevitable.”
“As long as (Ukraine) does not take this step, we could have several more rounds, dozens of rounds of negotiations, but we will remain in the same place, you understand? That is the crux of the matter,” he said, adding that “They know in Ukraine that this needs to be done and that they will eventually do it anyway.”
Ushakov claimed that Kyiv is resisting such a move due to support from European countries.
Commenting on the United States, he said Washington continues to show interest in the conflict and argued that perceptions of a US withdrawal from the issue are inaccurate, according to his remarks.
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