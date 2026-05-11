Cabinet Endorses 2026 Draft Amendments To Local Administration Law

- Law strengthens accountability, clarifies roles between councils and executive bodies, promotes development-oriented municipalities

AMMAN - The Cabinet, during a session chaired by Prime Minister Jafar Hassan on Sunday, approved the validating reasons for the draft Local Administration Law for 2026 and referred it to the Legislation and Opinion Bureau for further legal procedures.

The draft law aligns with the recommendations of the Royal Committee for Modernising the Political System, the Economic Modernisation Vision, and the public sector modernisation roadmap, as well as directives issued by His Majesty King Abdullah in the Royal Letter of Designation to review and enhance local administration legislation, in addition to commitments outlined in the government's policy statement.

The draft law was developed following extensive consultations with MPs and relevant stakeholders, as well as analysis of public opinion surveys and studies on the development of local governance, adding that further dialogue is expected to continue through the Lower House, according to a Prime Ministry statement.

The proposed legislation represents a“notable” advancement over the 2021 law, aiming to strengthen representation, expand participation, enhance governance and oversight, clarify institutional roles, and link local administration more closely to development priorities and service delivery.

It also aims to shift municipalities from a traditional service-based model to a broader developmental and investment-oriented role, with greater emphasis on strategic and urban planning aligned with citizens' priorities and the stimulation of local economies in the governorates, the statement said.

The draft law also defines the separation of roles between elected municipal councils, responsible for policy-making and decision-making, and executive administrations tasked with implementation, in a move aimed at strengthening accountability and reducing overlap in responsibilities.

It also maintains the principle of direct and secret elections for municipal council presidents and members, while introducing measures intended to enhance the integrity of the electoral process.

On the executive level, the law empowers municipal administrations to prepare and implement strategic, development, urban, and service plans, which are submitted to municipal councils for oversight, monitoring, and accountability.

It also mandates the appointment of an executive municipal director to head the administrative structure, with responsibilities aimed at improving efficiency, advancing digital transformation, and enhancing service delivery. The conditions of appointment, duties, powers, and termination procedures will be defined under secondary legislation.

The draft also expands the role of municipal presidents in monitoring service quality, following up on stalled projects, and coordinating with official and service entities, without encroaching on the powers of councils or executive bodies.

It strengthens accountability mechanisms by subjecting executive administrations to oversight by municipal councils and requiring monthly and quarterly performance reports covering financial and administrative indicators, as well as project implementation progress and challenges.

To enhance transparency, municipalities would be required to publish periodic performance reports for both councils and executive bodies on official websites and social media platforms.

The law also promotes community-based planning by linking development plans and budgets to needs-based assessments and structured community participation mechanisms, including neighbourhood committees.

It also introduces participatory budgeting by allocating a portion of municipal budgets to priorities identified by local communities, aiming to improve fairness in project distribution, the statement said.

At the governorate level, the draft law restructures governorate councils to serve as development and investment planning platforms, while enhancing coordination with municipal councils and executive councils to improve project implementation and service delivery.

It also reinforces inter-municipal cooperation through joint development projects between governorates and neighbouring municipalities, ensuring alignment with national priorities.

The draft law increases women's representation to 30 per cent and ensures representation for youth under the age of 35 in governorate councils.

It also introduces governance and institutional monitoring committees within municipalities, comprising elected council members and executive representatives, to review budgets, plans, and performance indicators.

The law regulates public-private partnerships in municipal projects under clear transparency, feasibility, and financial protection frameworks.

It also expands integrated urban planning to include land use, transport, waste management, water and sanitation, and storm water drainage systems.

Following final approval by Parliament, the government will amend more than 20 related regulations to ensure alignment with the new legislation.