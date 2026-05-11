403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iran Warns France, Britain Over Naval Presence in Strait of Hormuz
(MENAFN) Iran has issued a warning that the deployment of French and British naval forces near the Strait of Hormuz would be met with a “decisive and immediate response” from its armed forces, according to reports on Sunday.
Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi, writing on the US social media platform X, criticized recent announcements regarding European naval activity in the region under the stated goal of protecting maritime security.
He said France had announced plans to send the aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle toward the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden as part of preparations for a joint mission with Britain, which he described as being aimed at reinforcing freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.
He also noted that Britain had separately declared its intention to deploy a warship to the Red Sea in coordination with France.
Gharibabadi argued that the presence of what he called “extra-regional destroyers” near the strategic waterway under the pretext of safeguarding shipping amounted to an escalation of tensions and contributed to the “militarization of a vital waterway.”
He further stated that maritime security could not be achieved through military displays of force, adding that countries which support or remain silent about US-Israeli actions are, in his view, contributing to the ongoing crisis.
Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi, writing on the US social media platform X, criticized recent announcements regarding European naval activity in the region under the stated goal of protecting maritime security.
He said France had announced plans to send the aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle toward the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden as part of preparations for a joint mission with Britain, which he described as being aimed at reinforcing freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.
He also noted that Britain had separately declared its intention to deploy a warship to the Red Sea in coordination with France.
Gharibabadi argued that the presence of what he called “extra-regional destroyers” near the strategic waterway under the pretext of safeguarding shipping amounted to an escalation of tensions and contributed to the “militarization of a vital waterway.”
He further stated that maritime security could not be achieved through military displays of force, adding that countries which support or remain silent about US-Israeli actions are, in his view, contributing to the ongoing crisis.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment