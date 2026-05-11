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Macron Rules Out Unilateral Deployment in Hormuz
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron moved Sunday to defuse mounting tensions over the Strait of Hormuz, categorically rejecting any unilateral French military deployment in the critical waterway while leaving the door open for coordinated intervention — as Iran issued stark warnings against a Western naval presence in the region.
"A French deployment was never considered," Macron told a press conference in Nairobi alongside Kenyan President William Ruto.
He nonetheless stressed that France "stands ready" to help allow the resumption of maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz "in coordination with Iran."
The remarks arrived at a charged moment. Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi had earlier put both Paris and London on notice, warning that any French or British naval deployment in or around the strait would face a "decisive and immediate response" from Iranian armed forces. Gharibabadi also characterized the movement of French and British naval forces toward the strait as "an escalation of the crisis" and the "militarization of a vital waterway."
At the center of the controversy is the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle, whose deployment toward the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden has drawn particular scrutiny. The French Armed Forces Ministry confirmed Wednesday that the carrier and its escort vessels transited the Suez Canal on May 6, now heading toward the southern Red Sea.
The ministry described the mission as an effort to "assess the regional operational environment in anticipation of the activation" of a proposed multinational maritime mission, while also stating the carrier group would "offer additional options for exiting the crisis to strengthen the security of the region" and support the pooling of military assets among partner nations.
The standoff traces back to February 28, when US and Israeli strikes against Iran triggered a cascade of retaliatory moves from Tehran — targeting Israel and US allies across the Gulf — and ultimately led to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint through which roughly one-fifth of the world's oil and gas supply flows.
Diplomatic channels remain active as international stakeholders race to secure a full reopening of the waterway and prevent a broader return to armed conflict.
"A French deployment was never considered," Macron told a press conference in Nairobi alongside Kenyan President William Ruto.
He nonetheless stressed that France "stands ready" to help allow the resumption of maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz "in coordination with Iran."
The remarks arrived at a charged moment. Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi had earlier put both Paris and London on notice, warning that any French or British naval deployment in or around the strait would face a "decisive and immediate response" from Iranian armed forces. Gharibabadi also characterized the movement of French and British naval forces toward the strait as "an escalation of the crisis" and the "militarization of a vital waterway."
At the center of the controversy is the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle, whose deployment toward the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden has drawn particular scrutiny. The French Armed Forces Ministry confirmed Wednesday that the carrier and its escort vessels transited the Suez Canal on May 6, now heading toward the southern Red Sea.
The ministry described the mission as an effort to "assess the regional operational environment in anticipation of the activation" of a proposed multinational maritime mission, while also stating the carrier group would "offer additional options for exiting the crisis to strengthen the security of the region" and support the pooling of military assets among partner nations.
The standoff traces back to February 28, when US and Israeli strikes against Iran triggered a cascade of retaliatory moves from Tehran — targeting Israel and US allies across the Gulf — and ultimately led to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint through which roughly one-fifth of the world's oil and gas supply flows.
Diplomatic channels remain active as international stakeholders race to secure a full reopening of the waterway and prevent a broader return to armed conflict.
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