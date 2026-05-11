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US-China Economic, Trade Consultations Set for Seoul
(MENAFN) Senior economic officials from the United States and China are set to convene in South Korea this week for high-stakes trade consultations, in what analysts are watching as a critical precursor to an anticipated summit between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing.
China's Commerce Ministry confirmed that Vice Premier He Lifeng will lead a Chinese delegation to Seoul on Tuesday and Wednesday for the talks, according to a state-run news agency. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will anchor the American side of the table.
Bessent announced Sunday that he would depart for Japan and South Korea starting Monday, framing the back-to-back diplomatic stops as part of a broader push to shore up Washington's economic relationships across the Indo-Pacific ahead of the expected Trump-Xi meeting.
In Tokyo, Bessent is scheduled to meet Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Tuesday, joined by Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama and a cross-section of government and private-sector figures, for substantive discussions on US-Japan economic ties.
He will then fly directly to Seoul on Wednesday for the face-to-face with He Lifeng.
"Economic security is national security," Bessent said.
Wednesday's consultations will mark the seventh round of formal US-China economic and trade talks, following the previous session held in Paris in March — a sign that dialogue between the world's two largest economies, despite persistent friction, has maintained its momentum.
China's Commerce Ministry confirmed that Vice Premier He Lifeng will lead a Chinese delegation to Seoul on Tuesday and Wednesday for the talks, according to a state-run news agency. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will anchor the American side of the table.
Bessent announced Sunday that he would depart for Japan and South Korea starting Monday, framing the back-to-back diplomatic stops as part of a broader push to shore up Washington's economic relationships across the Indo-Pacific ahead of the expected Trump-Xi meeting.
In Tokyo, Bessent is scheduled to meet Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Tuesday, joined by Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama and a cross-section of government and private-sector figures, for substantive discussions on US-Japan economic ties.
He will then fly directly to Seoul on Wednesday for the face-to-face with He Lifeng.
"Economic security is national security," Bessent said.
Wednesday's consultations will mark the seventh round of formal US-China economic and trade talks, following the previous session held in Paris in March — a sign that dialogue between the world's two largest economies, despite persistent friction, has maintained its momentum.
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