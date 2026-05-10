Saudi Arabia Condemns Targeting Of Qatar, UAE And Kuwait
Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has strongly condemned the targeting of the territories and territorial waters of the State of Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait, reaffirming its support for all measures taken by the Gulf states to safeguard their security and stability.
In a statement issued Sunday, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs called for an immediate halt to the blatant attacks targeting the territories and territorial waters of Gulf countries, as well as any attempts to close the Strait of Hormuz or disrupt international shipping lanes.
The ministry also stressed the importance of ensuring the protection of international maritime routes in accordance with relevant international laws and regulations.
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