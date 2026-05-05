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Arthur D. Little: MENA Fintech Enters Its Next Phase From A Position Of Structural Strength
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) UAE drives fintech innovation across the region on the back of positive growth indicators
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77% of founders and C-suite executives said MENA fintech was stronger in 2025 than in the year before
Optimism meets funding constraints and cross-border regulatory challenges
UAE and Saudi Arabia identified as the region's leading fintech innovation hubs, with structural regulatory depth cited as a key differentiator
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SME financing: Traditional banks underserve small and medium-sized enterprises, creating space for fintechs offering alternative credit scoring, embedded lending, and faster access to working capital.
Cross-border payments: Solutions that reduce cost, increase speed, and leverage digital rails are high-impact opportunities.
Digital wallets: Digital wallets are a leapfrog technology that can accelerate financial inclusion and support embedded finance models.
Islamic finance: Digital-first, Shariah-compliant products are under-developed relative to demand, presenting strong opportunities across savings, lending, and wealth
Payments evolution: Payments are the fastest Web2-Web3 convergence area, with stablecoins and blockchain infrastructure gaining traction.
Real estate: Property tech, tokenization, and fractional ownership are a major disruption opportunity in MENA's massive real estate market.
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