403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israeli Strikes in Lebanon Leave Dozens Dead as Casualties Mount
(MENAFN) Israeli Strikes in Lebanon Kill 17 in 24 Hours as Casualties Continue to Rise
Israeli attacks in Lebanon killed 17 people over the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll since March 2 to 2,696, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry, as stated by reports.
The ministry also said 35 people were injured during the same period, raising the cumulative number of injuries to 8,264.
According to reports, the latest strikes are being described as further breaches of a temporary ceasefire that has been in place since April 17, amid continued escalation along the border.
Israeli operations in Lebanon intensified following a cross-border attack attributed to Hezbollah on March 2. Since then, the violence has led to widespread displacement, with more than 1.6 million people forced to flee their homes, according to official Lebanese figures cited in reports.
The ceasefire was originally announced by Donald Trump on April 17 for a 10-day period, before being extended by an additional three weeks until May 17, according to reports.
Despite the agreement, ongoing hostilities have continued to raise concerns over the stability of the truce and the worsening humanitarian situation in the region.
Israeli attacks in Lebanon killed 17 people over the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll since March 2 to 2,696, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry, as stated by reports.
The ministry also said 35 people were injured during the same period, raising the cumulative number of injuries to 8,264.
According to reports, the latest strikes are being described as further breaches of a temporary ceasefire that has been in place since April 17, amid continued escalation along the border.
Israeli operations in Lebanon intensified following a cross-border attack attributed to Hezbollah on March 2. Since then, the violence has led to widespread displacement, with more than 1.6 million people forced to flee their homes, according to official Lebanese figures cited in reports.
The ceasefire was originally announced by Donald Trump on April 17 for a 10-day period, before being extended by an additional three weeks until May 17, according to reports.
Despite the agreement, ongoing hostilities have continued to raise concerns over the stability of the truce and the worsening humanitarian situation in the region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment