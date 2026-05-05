Nearly 85% Of Ukraine's Cheese Imports Come From Poland Expert

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The figures were provided by Yuriy Shabliyenko, Deputy Director for Exports at National Cheese Company LLC, in comments to Ukrinform.

“By the end of 2025, the share of European imports in the cheese category reached 42%. In the hard cheese segment, about 16,000 tonnes were imported to Ukraine, 14% more than in 2024. Of this volume, 80–85% came from Polish producers,” Shabliyenko noted.

He explained that the increase in imports was driven by several factors. First, Poland's geographic proximity ensures the shortest logistics routes. Second, after joining the EU, Poland's dairy industry underwent significant technical modernization of production facilities.

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“Polish plants purchased new equipment after EU accession. Today, compared with German producers, Polish production lines are newer and therefore more efficient,” the expert said.

Looking ahead, Shabliyenko acknowledged that competition between Ukrainian and Polish dairy products in the European market“will be difficult.” He added:“These will be additional challenges for our industry. Ukrainian products currently sold in Europe are in demand mainly among our compatriots, reflecting ethnic preferences. But there are prospects. The strongest will survive, and those whose products meet the EU's strict requirements.”

He believes Poland will remain Ukraine's main competitor. However, once Ukraine joins the EU, domestic producers will gain the same advantages Poland once had - access to resources for upgrading production. At that point, Ukrainian production lines will become more modern and technologically advanced.

As reported earlier, the share of imported cheese in Ukraine continues to grow, creating risks for the domestic dairy industry and potentially leading to the loss of dominant positions by Ukrainian producers as early as this year.

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