Ashghal To Close Exit From Tarfa Street To Al Shamal Road

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Public Works Authority, Ashghal, has announced a temporary full road closure of Exit 5 for traffic coming from Tarfa Street and heading towards Al Shamal Road.

The closure will take effect from 12am until 5am on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, to carry out maintenance works.

Throughout this period, Ashghal urged road users to adhere to speed limit, use all available diversion routes and consider rerouting through nearby streets to reach their destinations as indicated on the map.