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US Envoy to Meet Israeli Officials Over Gaza Situation
(MENAFN) A senior envoy linked to US President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace for Gaza is expected to meet Israeli officials on Monday to discuss developments in the Palestinian enclave, according to reports.
Nickolay Mladenov is set to hold discussions with high-level Israeli representatives, with talks reportedly focusing on easing restrictions on humanitarian assistance entering the Gaza Strip, which remains under blockade, as well as limiting ongoing military operations in the area.
The visit follows recent meetings in Egypt between the envoy and Hamas, which were centered on implementing Trump’s proposed ceasefire framework for Gaza.
Details of those discussions have not been publicly disclosed. However, Israeli media reports claimed that efforts to secure Hamas agreement on disarmament did not produce results.
According to those reports, Hamas maintains that the issue of its weapons can only be addressed within a broader political process that leads toward the establishment of an independent Palestinian state. The group has not issued any official statement confirming or commenting on the reported talks.
The diplomatic activity comes in the context of a US-backed plan unveiled in late September 2025, which outlines a phased approach aimed at ending the Gaza conflict. The proposal includes a ceasefire, a partial withdrawal of forces, the release of Israeli captives, and increased delivery of humanitarian aid into the territory.
Nickolay Mladenov is set to hold discussions with high-level Israeli representatives, with talks reportedly focusing on easing restrictions on humanitarian assistance entering the Gaza Strip, which remains under blockade, as well as limiting ongoing military operations in the area.
The visit follows recent meetings in Egypt between the envoy and Hamas, which were centered on implementing Trump’s proposed ceasefire framework for Gaza.
Details of those discussions have not been publicly disclosed. However, Israeli media reports claimed that efforts to secure Hamas agreement on disarmament did not produce results.
According to those reports, Hamas maintains that the issue of its weapons can only be addressed within a broader political process that leads toward the establishment of an independent Palestinian state. The group has not issued any official statement confirming or commenting on the reported talks.
The diplomatic activity comes in the context of a US-backed plan unveiled in late September 2025, which outlines a phased approach aimed at ending the Gaza conflict. The proposal includes a ceasefire, a partial withdrawal of forces, the release of Israeli captives, and increased delivery of humanitarian aid into the territory.
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