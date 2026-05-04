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E3 LITHIUM LTD.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:19 AM EST - E3 LITHIUM LTD.: Outlined its long-term corporate growth strategy with a clear vision on shareholder value creation across its business. The Company's top priority remains the accelerated development of its Clearwater Project, with Stage 1 aiming to produce 12,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate per year targeted for 2028-2029. Supported by strong long-term battery industry fundamentals, E3 plans to enhance shareholder value by optimizing its asset portfolio by reviewing its non-core assets, exploring inbound opportunities, and expanding its reach into the battery industry.“As we accelerate the development of our Clearwater Project to commercialization, we have the scale and significant expansion opportunities within this single asset, which has the brine volume to produce up to 150,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate annually for 50 years,” said Chris Doornbos, Chair and CEO of E3 Lithium.“Our priority and focus remain firmly on Clearwater, however, there is value in exploring strategic opportunities that can create long-term value for E3, including optimizing our lithium asset portfolio and working on battery technology integration. Our goal is to create a pipeline of commercial initiatives for the future of E3 while focusing on our core business of producing battery-grade lithium carbonate at Clearwater.” E3 LITHIUM LTD. shares O are trading unchanged at $0.94.
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