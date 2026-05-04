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Azerbaijani Leader Blasts EU Parliament Over Peace Process Interference
(MENAFN) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev leveled sharp accusations at the European Parliament on Monday, charging the institution with actively undermining efforts to normalize relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
Speaking via video link at the 8th European Political Community (EPC) summit held in Yerevan, Aliyev condemned the Brussels-based body over a string of resolutions he described as hostile toward Baku.
"This body, instead of supporting the peace process, is effectively engaged in sabotaging it. From May 2021 to April 30, 2026, the European Parliament has adopted 14 resolutions full of offensive wording against Azerbaijan. Just imagine -- 14 resolutions in five years – a kind of obsession. And the latest one was adopted just four days ago," Aliyev stated.
In direct response, the Azerbaijani parliament voted on May 1 to freeze all cooperation with the European Parliament across every domain and launched formal procedures to withdraw its membership from the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly.
That same day, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry summoned EU Ambassador to Baku Mariana Kuyuncic, presenting her with an official protest note over the European Parliament resolution titled Supporting Democratic Resilience in Armenia. Authorities in Baku contended that the resolution misrepresented facts, undermined objectivity, and ran counter to internationally recognized norms on state sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Meanwhile, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan offered a notably forward-looking tone at the Yerevan gathering, expressing optimism about visiting Azerbaijan for a future summit.
"I hope that I will have the opportunity to visit Azerbaijan in 2028 for the EPC summit," Pashinyan said during the gathering in Yerevan.
Pashinyan pointed out that both nations had backed each other's bids to host forthcoming EPC summits — a sign, he suggested, of underlying diplomatic goodwill.
Responding to Aliyev's address, Pashinyan noted the symbolic weight of the moment, observing that this marked the first time an Azerbaijani head of state had taken part in an event hosted on Armenian soil, even remotely.
He further highlighted the EPC framework's broader regional value, crediting the summits with opening direct channels between Armenian and Turkish leadership.
"My first bilateral meeting with the Turkish president took place precisely on the sidelines of the first EPC summit in Prague. And now the Vice President of Türkiye is here to participate in the EPC summit and has become the first Turkish vice president to visit Armenia," Pashinyan said.
Speaking via video link at the 8th European Political Community (EPC) summit held in Yerevan, Aliyev condemned the Brussels-based body over a string of resolutions he described as hostile toward Baku.
"This body, instead of supporting the peace process, is effectively engaged in sabotaging it. From May 2021 to April 30, 2026, the European Parliament has adopted 14 resolutions full of offensive wording against Azerbaijan. Just imagine -- 14 resolutions in five years – a kind of obsession. And the latest one was adopted just four days ago," Aliyev stated.
In direct response, the Azerbaijani parliament voted on May 1 to freeze all cooperation with the European Parliament across every domain and launched formal procedures to withdraw its membership from the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly.
That same day, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry summoned EU Ambassador to Baku Mariana Kuyuncic, presenting her with an official protest note over the European Parliament resolution titled Supporting Democratic Resilience in Armenia. Authorities in Baku contended that the resolution misrepresented facts, undermined objectivity, and ran counter to internationally recognized norms on state sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Meanwhile, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan offered a notably forward-looking tone at the Yerevan gathering, expressing optimism about visiting Azerbaijan for a future summit.
"I hope that I will have the opportunity to visit Azerbaijan in 2028 for the EPC summit," Pashinyan said during the gathering in Yerevan.
Pashinyan pointed out that both nations had backed each other's bids to host forthcoming EPC summits — a sign, he suggested, of underlying diplomatic goodwill.
Responding to Aliyev's address, Pashinyan noted the symbolic weight of the moment, observing that this marked the first time an Azerbaijani head of state had taken part in an event hosted on Armenian soil, even remotely.
He further highlighted the EPC framework's broader regional value, crediting the summits with opening direct channels between Armenian and Turkish leadership.
"My first bilateral meeting with the Turkish president took place precisely on the sidelines of the first EPC summit in Prague. And now the Vice President of Türkiye is here to participate in the EPC summit and has become the first Turkish vice president to visit Armenia," Pashinyan said.
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