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Oklahoma Shooting Injures at Least Ten Near Lake Arcadia
(MENAFN) At least 10 people are injured in a late Sunday shooting near Lake Arcadia in the US state of Oklahoma, according to local police.
The Edmond Police Department says the victims are transported to nearby hospitals in various conditions, while authorities confirm it is still unclear whether there are any fatalities as of early Monday morning.
Police report that the shooting occurs around 0100 GMT during a gathering described as a large group of young people attending a party near the lake.
Officials say the number of injured may rise, as some victims are taken to hospitals in private vehicles rather than by emergency services.
Multiple law enforcement agencies, including state highway patrol and city police, respond to the scene as investigations continue. No arrests are made so far, and authorities state there is no ongoing threat to the public.
Earlier reports indicate that officers also respond to gunfire calls and find multiple victims with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle in a nearby area.
The Edmond Police Department says the victims are transported to nearby hospitals in various conditions, while authorities confirm it is still unclear whether there are any fatalities as of early Monday morning.
Police report that the shooting occurs around 0100 GMT during a gathering described as a large group of young people attending a party near the lake.
Officials say the number of injured may rise, as some victims are taken to hospitals in private vehicles rather than by emergency services.
Multiple law enforcement agencies, including state highway patrol and city police, respond to the scene as investigations continue. No arrests are made so far, and authorities state there is no ongoing threat to the public.
Earlier reports indicate that officers also respond to gunfire calls and find multiple victims with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle in a nearby area.
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