Qatar Rail's New Board Meets, Appoints Jassim Al-Ansari As CEO

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The new Board of Directors of Qatar Railways Company (Qatar Rail) held its first meeting at the company's headquarters, chaired by Minister of Transport, H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Thani, and attended by board members including Dr. Abdulaziz bin Nasser Al Khalifa, Vice Chairman; Saad bin Ali Al Kharji; Eng. Abdulla bin Ali Al Thiyab; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Faisal Al Thani; Brigadier Jassim Al-Buhashim Al-Sayed; Dr. Abdulrahman Mohammed Yousuf Jolo; Eng. Saad Abdul Karim Al Qahtani; and Eng. Hamad Essa Abdulla.

During the meeting, the Board announced the appointment of Engineer Jassim Mohammed Al-Ansari as the company's new Chief Executive Officer, succeeding H E Dr. Abdulla bin Abdulaziz Al-Subaie.

Eng. Jassim Al Ansari

Eng. Al-Ansari previously served as Chief of Program Delivery at Qatar Rail, which he joined in January 2012.

Prior to joining the company, he held various positions in engineering management, operations management, engineering and maintenance jobs in the Ministry of Municipality, the Public Works Authority (Ashghal), and Makeen Holding. Al-Ansari holds a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from Qatar University.

He succeeds H E Dr. Abdulla bin Abdulaziz Al-Subaie, who has served as Managing Director and Chairman of the company's Executive Committee since March 2011, leading and guiding the development of the rail sector in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

In January 2017, H E also assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer in addition to his duties as Managing Director, continuing to oversee the planning, development and delivery of Qatar Rail's projects, as well as managing its operational activities following their completion.

Under his exceptional leadership, Qatar Rail achieved its ambitious objectives and delivered its flagship projects while adhering to the highest standards of transparency and governance and recording leading quality and performance indicators.

The company also successfully launched the preview service of the Doha Metro network in May 2019, one year ahead of the originally planned schedule.

Under the leadership of Al-Subaie, Qatar Rail delivered the major projects entrusted to it. He oversaw the delivery and operation of the Doha Metro network across its various phases, in addition to the Lusail Tram network, which is considered among the world's most advanced transport systems.

He also played a pivotal role in ensuring the readiness and effective, successful operation of the network during major events hosted by Qatar, particularly the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, where Doha Metro made a key contribution to the tournament's success and stood out as a leading global model for the role of public transport in delivering successful mega-events.

On the operational excellence and quality front, he led the company in obtaining prestigious international certifications, most notably the EFQM 5-Star Recognition for Excellence from the European Foundation for Quality Management in 2024, in addition to several prestigious international awards and certifications across various operational fields.