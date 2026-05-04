SDB Bank's Upay Wallet Wins Merit For Best Retail Payment App

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) SDB Bank has been recognised at the LankaPay Technnovation Awards 2026, where its flagship digital payment wallet, UPay, received a Merit recognition in the Best Digital Payment Application for Retail Payments category. This accolade reflects the bank's commitment to advancing digital financial services and promoting seamless, secure, and accessible payment solutions for retail banking customers across Sri Lanka.

The prestigious LankaPay Technnovation Awards recognise and celebrate innovations within the financial technology sector, with a strong focus on digital payment solutions. As a digital wallet designed to deliver a secure and convenient user experience, SDB Bank's UPay continues to drive digital inclusion by providing a reliable platform for retail customers seeking efficient and secure payment methods.

Commenting on the achievement, Dinesh Thomas, Chief Information and Digital Officer of SDB Bank, stated:“We are honoured to receive this recognition at the LankaPay Technnovation Awards 2026. It is a testament to the dedication of our team and our ongoing commitment to enhancing digital financial services in Sri Lanka. UPay has been designed with the goal of offering customers a seamless and secure payment experience, and this award reinforces our mission to lead the way in digital innovation-making everyday transactions more accessible for everyone.”

This recognition further positions SDB Bank as a key player in Sri Lanka's fintech landscape, showcasing its ability to deliver customer-centric, forward-thinking solutions that meet the evolving demands of both the retail and digital payment sectors.