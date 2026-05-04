Island Passage Exploration Files Annual Report Highlighting Significant Technical Progress And Socioeconomic Impacts From The EL02 Project - Bougainville Island, Papua New Guinea

The 2025 field campaign was the second full year of property-wide exploration at EL02, it resulted in significant de-risking of the project by confirming the presence of both large-scale porphyry-type and high-grade epithermal hydrothermal systems. The results provide a solid foundation for the next phase of exploration, which will focus on systematic target definition and advancement toward drilling. Selected target-specific highlights appear below:



The Bara-Tangka prospect is a large-scale copper-gold-molybdenum target defined by strong coincident soil anomalies over approximately 4 km2 so far, including numerous rock chip channel samples exceeding 1.0% Cu, 0.1 % Mo, and 1.0 g/t Au. One such continuous channel included 55m of 0.56% Cu and 0.61 g/t Au.

Between Isina and Kanabete, in the southeastern part of the license, the Takina vein complex hosts variably mineralized structures spanning almost 9km near the margin of the Isina Pluton. These showings include many quartz-adularia sulphide veins containing more than 3 g/t Au, 10 g/t Ag, and 0.5% Cu. Highlights include 7.0m at 64.03 g/t Au and 1.55% Cu; 6.0m at 20.98 g/t Au and 1.2% Cu; and 3.0m at 6.73 g/t Au; More distal from the intrusive complex, there are also newly discovered vein systems that formed in a lower temperature environment with gold and silver bearing quartz-carbonate-sulfide veins.



Island Passage continues its policy of investing 5% of exploration expenditures into community development projects. These projects are heavily weighted towards investments in education, health & welfare, and locally owned small businesses. Selected highlights of significant community projects in 2024, 2025, and 2026 include:



Building supplies and airlift for two new classrooms at Isina primary school;

Building supplies and airlift for a modern teacher's house at Isina Village;

Airlift of construction materials for a new seismic monitoring station at Mt. Baganda, in cooperation with the ABG and Australia DFAT;

Cash donations of over PGK 37,000 to at least 15 schools within EL02; and Scoping studies and planning for four village-based chicken and egg farms in cooperation with Kyeema Foundation.











Figure 1. Location of Bougainville Island and EL02 License

The IRHL and IPX teams also assisted victims of Cyclone Maila with food and aid distribution, access repair, and transport.

Glyn Tovirika, CEO of IRHL, commented on the year's accomplishments and the ongoing exploration program,“IRHL has seen significant changes over the last two years. Critics had said that the parties would not be successful and they would not survive the environment created by the Bougainville crisis. We have proven them wrong and we are standing with our partner IPX and have set out to message that Bougainville is safe and ready for exploration and hopefully development work. At EL02 the partners are training youth and proving that exploration can be environmentally friendly. We appreciate the expenditures being made by IPX as it is having a great impact in our communities. We appreciate the community investments which will have long lasting impacts. Over the last two years we have seen many landowners now beginning to welcome exploration. There are of course ongoing challenges which we will address through ongoing awareness programs and consultations. As the CEO of IRHL, I strongly believe this project will soon advance into a development stage and we will continue to appreciate the of the shareholders”.

Donald McInnes, Chairman and CEO of Island Passage Exploration, added his remarks,“2025 was a breakout year for IRHL and IPX. We are very proud of our team's accomplishments last year. We achieved much better integration with our landowner parters in IRHL, and the team dynamic is much stronger as we build capacity and connections in the the local communities. We can now see real-time impacts and opportunities from wages, local purchasing, and community investments. We also transitioned from property-wide reconnaissance exploration and prospecting to target definition in four different areas. Our technical work continues to accelerate, and our presence and infrastructure on the island has really grown over the last two years. We are grateful for the support and interest we receive from all stakeholders. Perhaps most rewarding for our investors is that we have successfully proven that exploration work can occur safely and effectively in Bougainville.”



Community Impacts

Island Passage invested almost 11 million Papua New Guinea kina (PGK) (US$ 2.55 million) in the project during 2025. This is an average of PGK 900,000 (US$205,000) per month, but peak expenditures reached more than PGK 1,200,000 per month in mid-year. Table 1 details project expenditures; and various impacts of those investments, beyond technical exploration work, are detailed below.

Table 1. 2025 Exploration Expenditures on EL02 License





Employment

IPX and IRHL are committed to maximize the hire and training of Bougainvilleans with a focus on residents of EL02 and Central Bougainville. The companies recruited and employ 32 full time employees in Bougainville, and the field team averaged approximately 130 people per month as part-time or casual labor. The EL02 project team has nominated eight (8) community liaison officers from the different ethnographic regions of the project who focus on community outreach, social mapping, and awareness.

The project also employed three Bougainvillean student geologists from the University of Papua New Guinea (UPNG) during their summer break and retained one new graduate geologist from the university on a full-time basis.

Training and Business Development

As IPX brings technical expertise to the EL02 Project, IRHL brings local leadership, knowledge, and access to the human resources of Central Bougainville. During July 2025, Island Passage funded travel for a five-person delegation from IRHL to attend the PNG Chamber of Resource and Energy (CORE) conference in Port Moresby. The conference provided an opportunity to network with and learn from other landowner organizations across PNG who are growing their own companies into diverse businesses.

The IPX geology team, along with co-authors from the University of Texas El Paso and UPNG, presented a technical talk on EL02 at the Society of Economic Geologists annual conference in Brisbane in September of 2025. It was one of the first public technical presentations on Bougainville geology since the 1980s. Island Passage also funded attendance and travel to the SEG conference for several Bougainvillean and PNG geology students.

IPX also supports higher education in Papua New Guinea. Having a strong relationship with the Earth Sciences Division within the UPNG School of Natural and Physical Sciences, the Company facilitated and funded the re-establishment of the student chapter of SEG at the university. IPX also makes a monthly gift to the chapter to support meetings and guest speakers.

IPX also sponsored a delegation from the ABG to attend PNG CORE Investment Week in Sydney in December 2025. Most of the delegation was from the Department of Commerce, Trade, Industry and Economic Development. IPX regards these events as both learning and marketing opportunities for Bougainvillean public servants and business leaders.

IPX presented at the PNG Core event at the world's largest mining conference, the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada 2026 annual conference in Toronto, Canada.

As the two companies grow the EL02 project, the whole IRHL and IPX team is engaged in continuous training on exploration methods, field safety, and logistics. The finance and management team at IPX also lends considerable support to IRHL and EL02 landowners for business, bookkeeping, and banking. IPX management was instrumental in the opening of bank accounts for IRHL and Takuang Osikaiang Holdings Ltd, a new company owned by the landowners within EL02.

Technical Highlights

Over the past two years, the partners have collected well over 4,500 samples, including 3,676 in 2025. After systematically assessing the entire license, the technical team has identified several hydrothermal centers where exploration is advancing through the target definition phase. As previously reported, strong anomalies in copper and gold are numerous and widespread on the license. A statistical summary of rock sampling results is shown below. The gold and copper population is strongly skewed, such that median and mean values are well above those expected in such volcanic and intrusive rocks.

Table 2. Statistical Summary of EL02 Rock Samples