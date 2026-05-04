Kumaraswamy Hails NDA Victory As Endorsement Of PM Modi's Viksit Bharat Vision

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru/New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy on Monday hailed the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) performance in the state election results, describing it as a strong endorsement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and his vision for a“Viksit Bharat”.

In a statement issued as the results pour in, Kumaraswamy said the mandate reflects the continued trust of the people in the government's policies and governance model. He noted that the outcome demonstrates a clear alignment between public aspirations and the principles of inclusive development encapsulated in“Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas.”

He further said the NDA has emerged as a platform of credibility, performance, and inclusive governance, adding that the results underline the importance voters place on delivery, integrity, and strong public connect, particularly among the youth.

Kumaraswamy credited Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his strategic leadership and organisational strengthening, which he said played a key role in expanding the NDA's reach across the country.

He also acknowledged the efforts of BJP National President Nitin Nabin in energising the party organisation and maintaining close engagement with party workers.

Extending his congratulations, Kumaraswamy lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Nitin Nabin, NDA candidates, party workers, and voters, describing the outcome as a historic mandate in favour of stability and development-oriented governance.

Responding to the five-state election results, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the outcome in Assam was on expected lines and they accept it. In Kerala, they have secured more seats than anticipated.“We had said we would win around 76 to 80 seats, but we are leading in 95 seats,” he said. He added that he believes there may be an anti-incumbency wave in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. Speaking about the TVK party gaining a lead in Tamil Nadu, he said he would congratulate Vijay.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah further expressed confidence that the Congress will win the by-elections in Davanagere and Bagalkot. He said that in Davanagere, the victory margin may be lower due to various reasons, but they will still win.