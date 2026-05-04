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Kremlin Says Kyiv's Strikes on Russian Facilities Risk Oil Price Hike
(MENAFN) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov issued a stark warning Sunday that Ukrainian strikes on Russian energy infrastructure could trigger a spike in global oil prices — while simultaneously arguing that such a scenario would ultimately benefit Moscow's finances.
Speaking in an interview with a Russian state broadcaster, Peskov contended that any reduction in Russian oil exports resulting from Kyiv's attacks on energy facilities would tighten global supply and drive prices upward.
"What would that mean? That even with a smaller amount of oil sent for export, our companies will earn more money, and our state will receive more money," Peskov said.
He maintained that Russia's economic interests would remain shielded under such a scenario, while stressing the priority of preventing further attacks altogether.
"But the main thing, of course, is for us to continue to insure ourselves against further risks of such terrorist attacks by the Kyiv regime," Peskov emphasized.
When asked whether Washington had the ability to rein in Kyiv, the Kremlin spokesman replied pointedly: "In theory, yes, it certainly could, and many know this."
Peskov went on to identify what he characterized as a disruptive "third player" — Europe — accusing the continent of exploiting anti-Russian sentiment to justify accelerated military spending.
"A third player has emerged here. You see that the Europeans are mobilizing, using this ostentatious Russophobia as a trigger. They are ready to spend large sums of money on military buildup," he said.
He warned that Europe is steering itself back toward a period of deep confrontation with Russia, actively taking steps to entrench that trajectory.
On the question of US President Donald Trump's recent assertion that a peace deal on Ukraine is within reach, Peskov was measured, stating that "concept (of close) is relative."
Speaking in an interview with a Russian state broadcaster, Peskov contended that any reduction in Russian oil exports resulting from Kyiv's attacks on energy facilities would tighten global supply and drive prices upward.
"What would that mean? That even with a smaller amount of oil sent for export, our companies will earn more money, and our state will receive more money," Peskov said.
He maintained that Russia's economic interests would remain shielded under such a scenario, while stressing the priority of preventing further attacks altogether.
"But the main thing, of course, is for us to continue to insure ourselves against further risks of such terrorist attacks by the Kyiv regime," Peskov emphasized.
When asked whether Washington had the ability to rein in Kyiv, the Kremlin spokesman replied pointedly: "In theory, yes, it certainly could, and many know this."
Peskov went on to identify what he characterized as a disruptive "third player" — Europe — accusing the continent of exploiting anti-Russian sentiment to justify accelerated military spending.
"A third player has emerged here. You see that the Europeans are mobilizing, using this ostentatious Russophobia as a trigger. They are ready to spend large sums of money on military buildup," he said.
He warned that Europe is steering itself back toward a period of deep confrontation with Russia, actively taking steps to entrench that trajectory.
On the question of US President Donald Trump's recent assertion that a peace deal on Ukraine is within reach, Peskov was measured, stating that "concept (of close) is relative."
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