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Ten Injured After Mass Shooting Near Lake Arcadia in Oklahoma
(MENAFN) At least 10 people were injured late Sunday following a mass shooting near Lake Arcadia in the US state of Oklahoma, according to local police.
As stated by reports, the Edmond Police Department confirmed that the victims were transported to nearby hospitals with what were described as varying degrees of injury. Authorities noted that the exact condition of those injured remained unclear at the time of the latest update, and it was not confirmed whether any fatalities had occurred.
Police said the incident took place around 0100 GMT and involved a large gathering of young people attending a party in the area near Lake Arcadia. Officials added that the number of injured individuals could still increase, as some victims were taken to medical facilities in private vehicles rather than by emergency services.
According to general accounts, multiple agencies, including state highway patrol and local law enforcement, responded to the scene as the investigation continues. No arrests have been made so far, and authorities stated that there is currently no ongoing threat to the public.
Earlier reports indicated that officers initially responded to reports of gunfire and later discovered several victims with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle near East 15th Street and Timberlake Avenue.
As stated by reports, the Edmond Police Department confirmed that the victims were transported to nearby hospitals with what were described as varying degrees of injury. Authorities noted that the exact condition of those injured remained unclear at the time of the latest update, and it was not confirmed whether any fatalities had occurred.
Police said the incident took place around 0100 GMT and involved a large gathering of young people attending a party in the area near Lake Arcadia. Officials added that the number of injured individuals could still increase, as some victims were taken to medical facilities in private vehicles rather than by emergency services.
According to general accounts, multiple agencies, including state highway patrol and local law enforcement, responded to the scene as the investigation continues. No arrests have been made so far, and authorities stated that there is currently no ongoing threat to the public.
Earlier reports indicated that officers initially responded to reports of gunfire and later discovered several victims with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle near East 15th Street and Timberlake Avenue.
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