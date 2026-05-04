Bomb Threat At Udaipur Court Complex Evacuated, Probe On

MENAFN - IANS) Udaipur, May 4 (IANS) Panic gripped the District and Sessions Court in Udaipur, Rajasthan, on Monday after a bomb threat was reported, prompting authorities to evacuate the entire premises and launch an intensive security operation.

According to officials, the threat was received around 8:30 a.m., shortly after lawyers and litigants had begun arriving for the day's proceedings. Acting swiftly, the administration ordered an immediate evacuation before court work could commence. Within minutes, the premises were cleared, entry gates were sealed, and a tight security cordon was established around the complex.

Teams from the district police, along with the Dog Squad and the Anti-Terrorism Squad, were rushed to the spot. Security personnel are conducting a thorough search of every room, corridor, and corner of the court building to rule out any threat.

Preliminary inputs suggest that the threat was sent via email. Following this, senior police officials reached the site, and a technical investigation was initiated to trace the origin of the message and identify the sender. The sudden evacuation led to a large crowd outside the court complex, particularly around the Court Circle intersection, causing temporary traffic disruptions.

Lawyers and members of the public, caught off guard by the incident, gathered in significant numbers as the operation unfolded. Police have urged citizens to remain calm and avoid spreading panic.“All necessary precautions are being taken. The situation is under control,” officials said.

As of now, no suspicious object has been found, and the search operation is ongoing, said officials.

Authorities have assured that further updates will be shared after a comprehensive sweep of the premises is completed.

Earlier, the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly was evacuated on April 28 after an email claimed five RDX bombs had been planted in the building and would explode at noon, but a nearly three-hour search found no suspicious object and the threat was declared a hoax. It was the third bomb threat to the Assembly in the last two weeks. Cyber teams worked to trace the origin of the email and identify the sender. The previous two threats also turned out to be hoaxes after searches found nothing suspicious.

Earlier on April 13, the High Court and sessions court building also received bomb threat emails; however, nothing suspicious was found after checks.