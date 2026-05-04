Met Dept Warns Of Strong Winds Reaching Up To 70 Kmph In Rajasthan

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, May 4 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department's Jaipur Meteorological Centre on Monday issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms and rain in several districts of Rajasthan. Strong winds reaching up to 70 kmph are expected during this period.

Earlier, in the last 24 hours, there have been reports of winds, rains and storms coming in from different parts of the state. Met officials said that light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and squalls, was recorded at isolated locations across the state.

The highest rainfall in the last 24 hours was recorded in Srimadhopur at 48 mm. Also, maximum temperatures have declined in most regions and are now hovering between 39 degrees Celsius and 41 degrees Celsius, below normal for this time of year. Meanwhile, intense heat also continued in western Rajasthan and the highest maximum temperature, 44.8 degrees Celsius, was recorded in Phalodi.

Similarly, the lowest minimum temperature, 19.0 degrees Celsius, was recorded in Alwar. Thunderstorms, rain, and hailstorm activity continued across Rajasthan on Sunday. Districts including Sikar, Dausa, Kotputli-Behror, Alwar, and Hanumangarh witnessed heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and hail. Strong winds uprooted trees and damaged temporary structures in several areas.

Meanwhile the sudden change in weather in the state has brought noticeable relief, with temperatures in most cities dropping below 40 degrees Celsius.

In Manpur (Dausa district), intense rain and hailstorms lashed the area for nearly an hour, with a fallen tree near the Jaipur-Agra National Highway blocking traffic for around 40 minutes.

In Jaipur, a tree fell near the iconic Hawa Mahal, disrupting traffic movement. While eastern Rajasthan saw relief, western parts continued to experience intense heat. Phalodi recorded the highest temperature at 44.8 degrees Celsius, followed by Jaisalmer (42.8 degrees Celsius), Bikaner (42.2 degrees Celsius), and Barmer (41.7 degrees Celsius). However, Churu received 17.7 mm rainfall, offering partial relief.

Most other western districts recorded little to no rainfall.

According to the Meteorological Department, weather conditions are expected to remain unstable over the next few days. Fluctuations in temperature will continue, with chances of light rainfall and gusty winds in several parts of the state, providing intermittent relief from the heat.