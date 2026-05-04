South Korean President Lee Urges Careful Deliberation On Special Probe In Fabricated Evidence Against Him

MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, May 4 (IANS) South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has stressed the need for public input and careful deliberation, a presidential official said Monday, as the ruling Democratic Party (DP) pushes for a special probe into allegations that he was indicted in multiple cases based on fabricated evidence during the previous administration.

Senior Presidential Secretary for Political Affairs Hong Ihk-pyo made the remarks at a press briefing, citing the president, after the DP proposed a bill last week to mandate a special counsel probe, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The bill calls for an independent investigation into suspicions that the prosecution under the previous Yoon Suk Yeol administration indicted Lee, then head of the main opposition party, in multiple cases, including a real estate development scandal, based on fabricated probes and evidence.

Lee was standing trial on various charges before proceedings were suspended or indefinitely postponed after he took office in June last year.

The bill allows a special counsel to take over Lee's cases from the prosecution and decide whether to proceed with them, while giving the President the authority to appoint the counsel from among three recommended candidates.

Opposition lawmakers have argued that the proposed bill would give the special counsel grounds to drop charges against Lee, calling it a move to acquit him in the cases.

On Monday, Hong quoted Lee as calling on "the DP, as the ruling party, to decide the specific timing and procedures (for the bill) through public input and careful deliberation".

The presidential secretary called the envisioned special counsel probe "a must," insisting that a relevant parliamentary inspection has exposed "illegal acts and unjust investigations" carried out under Yoon.

"Public understanding of the need for a special counsel probe to address this issue has also taken shape," Hong argued.

His remarks are generally seen as reflecting Lee's support for the bill, while calling for careful handling of its timing and procedures.