Pils Filed In Calcutta HC Over Counting Of Votes For Bengal Assembly Polls

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, April 30 (IANS) Advocate Kalyan Banerjee, a Member of Parliament from the Trinamool Congress party, and lawyer Biswaroop Bhattacharya have filed PILs in the Calcutta High Court concerning the vote counting for the West Bengal Assembly elections.

Kalyan Banerjee said on Thursday that the Election Commission of India (ECI) was only appointing Central government employees as supervisors at the counting centres. "They cannot make that decision. Let the court intervene in this matter," he said.

Lawyer Biswaroop Bhattacharya filed a PIL in the High Court, questioning why the counting centres have been suddenly changed.

Justice Krishna Rao has allowed the filing of cases in both matters. The hearing is likely to be held later in the day.

The counting of votes will be held on May 4. Before that, a pair of cases regarding the counting centres had been filed in the High Court.

The first phase of voting ended on April 23, and the second phase concluded on Wednesday (April 29). The two phases of voting across the state were fairly peaceful.

This time, the Election Commission has reduced the number of counting centres in the state compared to before. Counting of votes will be held at 87 centres for 294 seats. The list of districts where counting will be held has been released.

In the 2016 Assembly elections, counting of votes was held at 90 centres in the state. In the 2021 elections, the number of counting centres was 108. This time, it has been reduced to 87.

The ECI has already deployed 200 companies of Central security forces to guard the strong rooms where the EVMs are stored. The Commission has also said that 500 companies of the Central forces will stay back in West Bengal after May 4, till further orders, to prevent post-poll violence

The polling percentage in the second phase of elections for 142 Assembly constituencies in West Bengal on April 29 was recorded at 92.47 till midnight, thus taking the overall average percentage in the two phases to a record high of 92.85.