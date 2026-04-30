Hospital Wall Collapse: K'taka Lokayukta Justice Patil Inspects Site, Orders Probe

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, April 30 (IANS) Karnataka Lokayukta Justice B.S. Patil on Thursday ordered a suo motu probe while visiting the site of the compound wall collapse, in which seven people, including a girl child, were killed.

He also sought a report on the incident from the Medical Education Department. Upalokayukta Justice K.N. Phaneendra and Upalokayukta Justice B. Veerappa accompanied him during the visit.

Following heavy rain accompanied by hail and thunderstorms, the compound wall of Bowring Hospital collapsed on Wednesday, resulting in multiple deaths and injuries.

Speaking to the media after the inspection, Justice Patil said,“Responsibility must be fixed on the Bengaluru civic authorities. I am registering a suo motu case in this regard. This will not be confined to this incident alone. Such incidents should not occur anywhere in the state or in Bengaluru city. Weak structures with public access in respective zones and wards must be identified and solutions found. I will call the authorities and assign responsibilities. Orders will also be issued.”

“All three of us visited the spot for this reason. Such incidents should not recur. Action will be initiated regarding the incident, and preventive measures will also be discussed,” he added.

He further said,“Many may try to wash their hands of responsibility, but upon inspection, it is evident that debris had been dumped here. A large quantity of sand had accumulated, and due to a weak foundation and the use of cement blocks in construction, the wall collapsed.”

He noted that while the collapsed compound wall can be rebuilt, roadside traders had been allowed to carry out business beside it.“Authorities who permitted them to operate should have considered safety and security aspects,” he said.

“Every year, heavy rains occur. It was the duty of the Bengaluru civic agency and other authorities to consider all safety aspects before allowing such activities. Prima facie, it is evident that they failed in this duty,” he added.

“If such incidents occur, natural factors may play a role, but human negligence is significant. The responsibility of the Bengaluru civic agency, hospital management and concerned officials must be identified. This is not the first such incident. Earlier, on Hebbal Road in Bengaluru, a compound wall collapsed near a veterinary science institution, killing a mother and daughter. That incident should have served as a warning,” he said.

“In public buildings, weak compound walls and structures must be identified. Both hospital authorities and the civic agency should have detected this, especially on such a busy arterial road. The wall is said to be around 18 years old. We will examine whether the foundation was strong and whether quality standards were maintained. Immediate steps must be taken to identify, demolish and rebuild weak structures in public places,” he added.

Meanwhile, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said in Kalaburgi that the wall had developed cracks and authorities should not have allowed people to carry out business near it. He warned that such incidents could happen elsewhere in the state and stressed the need for precautionary measures.

Kharge also called for suitable compensation for the families of the deceased and relocation arrangements for affected traders.

A JD(S) delegation also visited the site and conducted an inspection. JD(S) MLC T.A. Sharavana alleged that the state government was directly responsible for the tragedy. He demanded compensation of Rs 25 lakh for the families of the deceased and a job for a family member.

He further said that the JD(S) would provide Rs one lakh to the families of the deceased and Rs 25,000 to the injured as immediate assistance.