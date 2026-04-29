New US Bill Aims To Strengthen IMEC Connectivity Via Mediterranean

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, April 30 (IANS) US Senators Cory Booker and Dave McCormick have introduced bipartisan legislation aimed at strengthening energy security, supply chains and strategic partnerships by elevating the Eastern Mediterranean's role in the India–Middle East–Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC).

The proposed“Eastern Mediterranean Gateway Act” seeks to expand US engagement in a region increasingly viewed as a critical link between the United States, India, the Middle East and Europe. The bill focuses on ports, digital corridors and infrastructure to secure energy flows and deepen trade and diplomatic ties.

“Global energy security and supply chains are under growing strain, and the Eastern Mediterranean is emerging as a critical region for enhancing stability and cooperation on a range of shared strategic interests, including support for the US-India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor,” Senator Booker said.

“I am proud to introduce this important bipartisan legislation to strengthen energy security, accelerate innovation and economic growth, and deepen regional partnerships,” he added.

The legislation formally recognises the Eastern Mediterranean as a“strategic gateway” within IMEC, a corridor launched at the 2023 G20 Summit to enhance connectivity between Asia, the Middle East and Europe while offering an alternative to China's Belt and Road Initiative.

Lawmakers said the bill would institutionalise high-level strategic dialogues with IMEC partners and expand cooperation on cross-border energy and infrastructure projects. It also calls for assessing the expansion of US-Israel innovation programmes to other regional partners and evaluating multilateral models such as Cyprus's CYCLOPS centre.

Senator McCormick pointed to recent regional tensions to underline the urgency of the initiative.

“Operation Epic Fury showed that the Eastern Mediterranean is not on the sidelines of the Middle East -- it's at the centre of it. Our critical regional partners like Greece, Cyprus, Israel, and Egypt stepped up with critical defence, intelligence, and logistical support when it mattered most,” he said.

“The Eastern Mediterranean Gateway Act strengthens these partnerships, makes the region a bigger priority for the US, and helps secure the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, so critical trade and energy routes aren't left vulnerable to Iran, China, or other adversaries,” he added.

The bill emphasises energy infrastructure projects such as interconnectors and LNG terminals as essential to European energy security and as a backbone for linking India, the Gulf and Europe through the region. It also highlights the role of countries such as Greece, Cyprus, Egypt and Israel as key US partners in promoting regional stability and economic development.

In addition, the legislation calls for enhanced defence cooperation, educational exchanges and multilateral engagement, including support for frameworks like the“3+1” initiative involving the United States, Greece, Israel and Cyprus, and continued participation in the East Mediterranean Gas Forum.

Among other things, the measure directs US agencies to submit annual reports on implementation, including updates on energy projects and defence cooperation. It also mandates studies on expanding bilateral research and technology programmes modelled on existing US-Israel partnerships.

The India–Middle East–Europe Economic Corridor was unveiled in 2023 with backing from the G7 and key regional partners. It aims to create a multi-modal network linking India to Europe via the Middle East, combining rail, ports and digital infrastructure.

In recent years, the Eastern Mediterranean has gained prominence due to energy discoveries, shifting alliances and its geographic position connecting Europe, West Asia and the Indian subcontinent. The United States has expanded its engagement through diplomatic, defence and energy partnerships in the region.