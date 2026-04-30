UAE To Use AI, Robotics To Screen Work Permit Applicants From May

The UAE has launched an artificial intelligence and robotics-powered system to assess work permit applicants, as part of a push to improve labour market productivity and attract skilled talent.

The initiative, rolled out by the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) in partnership with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), will use smart algorithms to evaluate applicants based on skills, education, experience and knowledge.

Set to begin in May, the system introduces what authorities describe as“objective evaluation mechanisms” aimed at streamlining hiring decisions and aligning workforce quality with the needs of the modern economy.

The move is part of the government's shift towards integrating Agentic AI models into operations, a framework announced by UAE Vice-President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to enhance efficiency across public sector functions.

Authorities said the work permit screening project is aligned with this transformation, aimed at strengthening labour market efficiency, supporting the transition to a knowledge-based economy, and reinforcing the UAE's position as a global hub for skilled professionals.

They added that the initiative comes amid rapid global shifts in work patterns and talent mobility, and is designed to help the country compete for high-quality talent while ensuring a more productive and balanced labour market.

Under the framework announced last week, the government aims to convert 50 per cent of federal sectors, services and operations to AI-driven systems within two years.

Officials said these systems will go beyond automation, enabling AI to analyse data, make recommendations, manage processes and carry out tasks with minimal human intervention, with the goal of improving efficiency, reducing costs and delivering faster services.

A dedicated taskforce, overseen by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed and chaired by Minister of Cabinet Affairs Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, has been set up to drive implementation, with performance of government entities to be assessed based on the speed and effectiveness of AI adoption.

The rollout will follow a phased approach across ministries and federal entities, with continuous performance evaluation to guide wider deployment.

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