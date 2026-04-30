UAE Announces Fuel Prices: How Much Will A Full Tank Cost In May 2026?
|Petrol
|May
|April
|Super 98
|Dh3.66
|Dh3.39
|Special 95
|Dh3.55
|Dh3.28
|E-Plus 91
|Dh3.48
|Dh3.28
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Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in May will cost you between Dh13.77 and Dh20.72 more than April.
Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up:Compact cars
Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres
|Petrol
|May
|April
|Super 98
|Dh186.66
|Dh172.89
|Special 95
|Dh181.05
|Dh167.28
|E-Plus 91
|Dh177.48
|Dh163.20
Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres
|Petrol
|May
|April
|Super 98
|Dh226.92
|Dh210.18
|Special 95
|Dh220.10
|Dh203.36
|E-Plus 91
|Dh215.76
|Dh198.40
Average fuel tank capacity: 74 litres
|Petrol
|May
|April
|Super 98
|Dh270.84
|Dh250.86
|Special 95
|Dh262.70
|Dh242.72
|E-Plus 91
|Dh257.52
|Dh236.80
Petrol prices in the UAE were expected to rise in April, following the rally in global oil prices over the three weeks of March, driven by the regional conflict and the US-Israel-Iran war.
Oil prices soared more than seven percent to a fresh four-year high while stocks fell after Donald Trump warned the US blockade of Iranian ports could last months and a report said he would be briefed on potential fresh military strikes.
Many countries have already increased petrol prices due to a spike in Brent crude prices.ALSO READ
- UAE petrol, diesel prices for May 2026 announced Three scenarios: How UAE's Opec exit could impact fuel prices
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