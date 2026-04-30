Goa's Beloved Cartoonist Mario Miranda: Know Where To Experience His Work

Goa is famous for its beaches and colourful culture, but it is also closely linked to one of India's most legendary painters, Mario Miranda.

Who Was Mario Miranda?

Mario Miranda, born in 1926 in Daman and reared in Goa, was one of India's most well-known cartoonists and artists. He was known for his hilarious, realistic, and highly emotive paintings of everyday Indian life, including office workers, busy streets, country pubs, and Goa musicians.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Michael Islary (@islarymichael)

His art was frequently published in prominent journals like The Times of India, The Economic Times, Illustrated Weekly, and a number of overseas periodicals.

Mario Miranda's Major Awards and Achievements

Mario Miranda's contributions to Indian art and cartooning have garnered him national and worldwide prominence.

Padma Shri

In 1988, he received the Padma Shri Award for his artistic contributions to literature and education.

Padma Bhushan

In 2012, he was posthumously awarded the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian honour.

International Recognition

Miranda also garnered international acclaim for his contributions to global cartooning and visual arts, as well as prizes from Portuguese organisations.

Cultural Legacy

His paintings and artworks have been commissioned by hotels, restaurants, airports, and government facilities throughout India.

Why is Mario Miranda synonymous with Goa?

Despite being well acclaimed, Goa remained the source of Miranda's inspiration. His art beautifully depicted Goan rural life, local bars, churches, musicians, and marketplaces, capturing the soul of the state with love and humour.

His pictures now serve as a visual history of Goa's past culture and lifestyle.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nicobar (@nicojournal)

Where to Experience Mario Miranda's Work in Goa

1. Mario Gallery - Calangute

The Mario Gallery is based in his family home and features prints, literature, souvenirs, and copies of his most famous works.

2. Fontainhas, Panaji.

Fontainhas' bright Latin Quarter is home to public art and murals inspired by Mario Miranda's paintings.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Niharika Bansal (@kalamaniac)

3. Art Exhibitions in Panaji.

Various galleries in Panaji hold exhibitions dedicated to his work on a regular basis, particularly during cultural festivals.

4. Heritage Cafes and Restaurants

Many cafés and restaurants in Goa have framed Mario Miranda prints and murals as part of their décor.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by love_thrift_repeat_ (@love_thrift_repeat_)

Few artists have caught Goa's essence as well as Mario Miranda. His award-winning work continues to captivate art enthusiasts, visitors, and residents alike. Whether through his exhibitions, murals, or café displays, seeing Mario Miranda's work is a cultural must-do when visiting Goa.