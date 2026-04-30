Goa Trip From Bengaluru: Your Ultimate Budget Travel Guide For An Affordable Holiday

Many of us dream of taking a trip to Goa. For some, it's the ultimate holiday plan. You have beaches on one side, great restaurants on another, and of course, the party scene. Goa is famous for its fun and relaxed vibe. But a common question is, how much money do you really need for a Goa trip?

A Rough Estimate of Your Goa Trip Budget

Here's a breakdown of the approximate cost for a 3 to 4-day trip. Remember, the final cost will depend on the level of comfort and luxury you choose.

Estimated Cost Per Person

Travel (Bus/Train): ₹1,500 - ₹3,000

Hotel/Homestay: ₹2,000 - ₹5,000

Food and Drinks: ₹2,500 - ₹5,000

Vehicle Rental (Scooter/Car): ₹1,500 - ₹2,500

Total Estimated Cost: ₹7,500 - ₹15,000

If you want to complete your trip on a tight budget, plan your visit between June and September. This is the off-season, and costs for everything are generally much lower compared to the peak season.

Must-Visit Places in Goa

Calangute and Baga Beach: These beaches are famous for their water sports and vibrant nightlife.

Anjuna Beach: The Wednesday Flea Market here is a must-visit.

Aguada Fort: Offers stunning views of the sea.

Chapora Fort: Also famously known as the 'Dil Chahta Hai' fort.

Palolem Beach: A very calm and peaceful spot.

Colva Beach: Known for its beautiful white sand shore.

Dudhsagar Falls: To see this milky waterfall, you'll need to go trekking or take a jeep safari.

Historical Spots

Basilica of Bom Jesus: This is an ancient church and a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Mangeshi Temple: One of the most famous Hindu temples in Goa.

Follow These Handy Tips

Vehicle Rental

Renting a scooter is the most cost-effective way to travel around Goa. The daily rent is usually between ₹400 and ₹600.

Other Essentials

The sun in Goa can be quite strong, so make sure to use sunscreen. It's also a good idea to wear light cotton clothes to stay cool and comfortable.