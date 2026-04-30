Scott Parker Leaves Burnley After Premier League Relegation

MENAFN - IANS) Burnley, April 30 (IANS) Scott Parker has left his position as head coach of Burnley Football Club by mutual consent, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

Mike Jackson, supported by the existing backroom staff, will take interim charge for the Clarets' remaining four Premier League fixtures, beginning with Friday's match away to Leeds United.

Parker's departure came eight days after Burnely's relegation from the Premier League. The club said that the process of appointing a new permanent head coach ahead of the 2026/27 season has already begun.

"Following confirmation of the Club's relegation from the Premier League last week, Parker and the Board held discussions and mutually agreed that his time at Turf Moor would conclude," Burnley said in a statement.

During his tenure at Turf Moor, Parker guided the Clarets to a record-breaking season in the 2024/25 campaign, securing Burnley promotion from the Championship to the Premier League, with a 33-match unbeaten run, keeping a remarkable 30 clean sheets.

Parker, who had replaced the departing Vincent Kompany before the 2024-25 season, shared a message in the wake of his departure from Burnley.

"It has been an immense privilege to lead this great club over the past two years. I have enjoyed every moment of our journey together, but feel that now is the right time for both parties to move in a different direction," he said.

"I reflect back with great pride on what we achieved during my time at the club, especially our unforgettable promotion season in 2024/25, and it was a true honour to lead this team into the Premier League.

"I would like to thank Alan and the ownership group for their support during my time at the club. My thanks also go to the fantastic and tireless staff behind the scenes and, most importantly, to the players, who have given me everything since the first day I arrived. Finally, thank you to the Burnley fans. I wish you all and this great club nothing but the very best for the future," Parker added.

Parker, who made 18 appearances for England., played for six Premier League sides in his career - Charlton, Chelsea, Newcastle, West Ham and Tottenham - before turning to management.