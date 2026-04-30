Karnataka: Groom-To-Be Dies In Sakleshpur Road Accident Just Days Before Wedding

A wedding celebration in the district has turned into a heartbreaking tragedy after a groom-to-be died in a horrific road accident just days before his wedding. The incident took place early this morning near Mugali village in Sakleshpur taluk, leaving the entire region in shock and grief.

Victim Identified

The deceased has been identified as Manu LN (29), also known as Girish, a resident of Darbar Pete in Lakkunda village, Belur taluk. His sudden demise has left family members, friends, and relatives devastated.

Wedding Preparations Cut Short By Tragedy

Manu's wedding was scheduled for May 10, 2026, and preparations were in full swing at his home. On the day of the accident, he was reportedly travelling in his car to pick up his fiancée for a pre-wedding photoshoot. During the journey, he allegedly lost control of the vehicle, which then crashed into a roadside tree at high speed.

Car Completely Mangled, Death On Spot

The impact of the collision was severe, and the car was completely mangled in the crash. Manu LN reportedly died on the spot due to the impact. The incident has left his family and villagers in deep shock, turning what was once a house filled with wedding joy into one of mourning.

Police Launch Investigation

The accident occurred within the jurisdiction of Sakleshpur Rural Police Station. Police officials visited the spot, conducted an inspection, and have registered a case. Further investigation into the exact cause of the accident is underway.

Road Safety Reminder

This tragic incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of road safety. Authorities have urged motorists to drive carefully and responsibly to prevent such heartbreaking accidents in the future.