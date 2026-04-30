FIA Expands Major Road Safety Initiative Into Middle East, Africa

Dubai, UAE, 30April 2026: The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), the global governing body for motor sport and the federation for mobility organisations worldwide, has announced the expansion of a major road safety initiative into the Middle East and Africa.

The FIA Safe Mobility 4 All and 4 Life programme aims to support local authorities and organisations with training, mentorship, and evidence-based actions to develop concrete projects that improve road safety for everyone.

Road traffic crashes remain a leading cause of death worldwide, with the burden falling disproportionately on low- and middle-income countries.

According to the World Health Organization, the African region records the highest road traffic fatality rate globally, while countries across the MENA region continue to face significant and persistent road safety challenges.

The expansion of the FIA Safe Mobility 4 All & 4 Life programme into the Middle East and Africa, following its successful introduction in the Americas and Asia-Pacific regions, further strengthens the Federation's global effort to promote and protect safe mobility for road users worldwide.

H.E. Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President of the FIA, said:“Following the success of the first FIA Safe Mobility 4 All and 4 Life programmes, I am delighted to announce we are expanding the initiative to Africa and the Middle East. This marks a decisive step towards making roads safer and delivering lasting change worldwide.

“Through our partnership with the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR), we are working together with our Members to equip them with the essential tools and networks needed to drive global action and build a safer future for all road users.”

The FIA Safe Mobility 4 All and 4 Life programme was developed by the FIA in collaboration with the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) and with the support of the FIA Foundation.

FIA Region I MENA Mobility Council President Essa Hamza Alfailakawi said:“Across the Middle East and North Africa, improving road safety requires strong collaboration and a shared commitment to change.

“Through the Safe Mobility 4 All & 4 Life programme, we can strengthen regional cooperation and support our Member Clubs to play a leading role in shaping safer mobility systems.”

FIA Region I ACTA President Jinaro Kibet said:“Road safety is one of the most urgent public health challenges across Africa, and initiatives like FIA Safe Mobility 4 All & 4 Life are critical in helping us address it at scale.

“This programme empowers our Member Clubs with global expertise to deliver practical, life-saving solutions within their communities.”

The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) is the governing body for world motor sport and the federation for mobility organisations globally. It is a non-profit organisation committed to driving innovation and championing safety, sustainability and equality across motor sport and mobility.

Founded in 1904, with offices in Paris, London and Geneva, the FIA brings together 245 Member Organisations across five continents, representing millions of road users, motor sport professionals and volunteers. It develops and enforces regulations for motor sport, including six FIA World Championships, to ensure worldwide competitions are safe and fair for all.