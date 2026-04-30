MP: Dhar Road Accident Toll Rises To 16 Cremations Done

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal/Dhar, April 30 (IANS) The tragic Dhar district accident death toll rose to 16 as four more labourers succumb to their injuries. All the deceased were cremated en-masse on Thursday.

The accident took place late on Tuesday evening within the jurisdiction of Tirla police station when a pickup truck carrying around 46 labourers, including women and children, lost control near a hotel.

The vehicle, coming from Ghatabillod, veered onto the wrong side of the road before overturning.

The impact was so severe that 12 people died instantly, while four more succumbed to their injuries later, raising the death toll to 16.

The scene following the accident was chaotic, with ambulances rushing the injured to District Bhoj Hospital in Dhar. The hospital atmosphere grew tense as patients arrived one after another.

According to officials, 13 injured individuals are currently being treated at the district hospital, six at a private hospital, and nine critically injured patients have been referred to Indore for advanced medical care.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced financial assistance of ₹4 lakh each to the families of the deceased, ₹1 lakh for those critically injured, and ₹50,000 for others with minor injuries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep anguish over the tragedy, extending condolences to the bereaved families and wishing a speedy recovery for the injured.

The Prime Minister's Office confirmed that an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh each would be provided from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund to the families of the deceased, along with ₹50,000 for the injured.

The Dhar district administration has assured that a detailed investigation will be conducted to determine the cause of the accident and prevent such tragedies in the future.