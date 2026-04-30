SERES Posts RMB 754.46 Million Q1 Net Profit, Launches All-New AITO M9 Pre-Sales

MENAFN - TimesNewswire ) Chongqing, China – SERES GROUP (the“Company”), a leading luxury new energy vehicle (NEV) manufacturer in China, released its first-quarter report for 2026 on April 29. According to the report, the Company achieved revenue of RMB 25.75 billion in the first quarter, increase by 34.46%, with net profit attributable to owners of the Company amounting to RMB 754.46 million. During the first quarter of 2026, cumulative sales volume of new energy vehicles (“NEVs”) reached 78,500 units, representing a year-on-year increase of 43.90%.

AITO Builds a Luxury Product Portfolio; Ranked First in Brand Value Among Chinese luxury Brands

Since the beginning of 2026, AITO has continued to iterate and upgrade its product lineup, with multiple models launched successively. On April 22, the new intelligent AITO M6 was officially launched and achieved over 10,000 confirmed orders within 15 minutes of its launch, reflecting strong market reception. Large-scale deliveries are already underway. The all-new AITO M9 Series, a luxury all-scenario intelligent SUV, has also opened for pre-sales. Built upon three major innovations and five key systems, the new model aims to usher in a new chapter of luxury intelligent mobility for users.







Since the brand's launch in 2021, AITO has firmly positioned itself in the luxury segment, championing the concept that Intelligence Redefining Luxury to lead the way in luxury mobility. Over the past five years, AITO has completed the deployment of five luxury SUV series – the AITO M5, M6, M7, M8 and M9 – and achieved the milestone of one million vehicles produced in 46 months. According to Brand Finance 2026 Global Automotive Brand Value 100 report, AITO made its debut on the list with a brand value of USD 3.45 billion, ranking first among Chinese luxury automotive brands and becoming the only Chinese brand among the world's top 10 luxury automotive brands.







Sustained High-Intensity R&D Investment; Innovative Launch of the MF Platform

SERES adheres to the“software-defined vehicles” approach, staying committed to innovation-driven development and high-intensity R&D investment. A series of technological innovations, including the SERES Super REX System and intelligent safety technologies, have been successively introduced, providing solid support for product iteration and innovation. According to the report, the Company's research and development expenses for the first quarter of 2026 amounted to RMB 1.79 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 70.69%.

At Beijing International Automobile Exhibition, the MF Platform was innovatively launched. Driven by AI and evolving toward vehicle-level L4 embodied intelligence, the platform integrates multi-power solutions, cockpit-driving coordination, intelligent chassis, smart hub, intelligent safety and smart services, transforming a vehicle from a mere means of transportation into an embodied intelligent entity that can think, perceive and continuously evolve.

According to research reports by securities firms, the launch of new AITO models is expected to usher in a new product cycle for the Company, with core profitability trending favorably. Brokerage firms remain optimistic about the premiumization volume growth trajectory. Meanwhile, with accelerated global expansion and breakthrough progress in multiple innovative areas such as the intelligent robotics business, SERES is positioned for strong long-term growth momentum.