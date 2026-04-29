Trump Orders Extended Naval Blockade Of Iran

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

U.S. President Donald Trump has instructed his aides to prepare plans for an extended blockade of Iran, AzerNEWS reports, citing Wall Street Jornal (WSJ).

According to reports, Trump believes Iran is not engaging in negotiations in good faith. As a result, he is seeking ways to compel Tehran to agree to suspend uranium enrichment for up to 20 years, followed by strict limitations thereafter.

In recent meetings, including a Monday discussion in the Situation Room, Trump opted to continue pressing Iran's economy and oil exports by preventing shipping to and from its ports. He assessed that his other options - resume bombing or walk away from the conflict - carried more risk than maintaining the blockade, officials said.

The discussions reflect ongoing tensions between Washington and Tehran over Iran's nuclear activities.

In parallel, Trump commented publicly on his social media platform Truth Social, posting criticism of Iran.

"Iran can't get their act together. They don't know how to sign a nonnuclear deal. They better get smart soon!" he wrote, alongside an image portraying himself holding a firearm with the caption: "NO MORE MR. NICE GUY!"

Separately, during a state dinner with Britain's King Charles, Trump said that the US military was "doing well" in the Middle East.

"We're doing a little Middle East work right now,... and we're doing very well," Trump said.