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Czech PM Acknowledges NATO Spending Gap
(MENAFN) Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis acknowledged Sunday that his country will miss NATO's 2% of GDP defense spending threshold in 2026 — a concession that ignited an immediate and fierce backlash from opposition figures, a radio station reported.
In a social media video, Babis cited NATO projections placing Czech defense expenditure at just 1.78% of GDP this year, falling short of the alliance's benchmark. He noted that he had discussed the figures with Defense Minister Jaromir Zuna the previous day.
"In 2025, the Czech Republic reported 2.01%, and NATO recognized 1.85%. For 2026, we are reporting 2.06%, while NATO says 1.78%," Babis said, adding that his government would seek clarification with the alliance and aim to increase spending over time.
The admission drew swift and pointed rebukes from former senior officials. Ex-Prime Minister Petr Fiala flatly rejected the suggestion that Prague had fallen short of its NATO obligations last year, insisting the country had met its commitment in full.
Former Defense Minister Jana Cernochova went further, directly challenging Babis's numbers and accusing him of "lying," according to a Czech news agency.
The dispute lands amid a continent-wide reckoning over military expenditure, as NATO member states face intensifying pressure to bolster defense budgets against a backdrop of deepening security anxieties across Europe. The Czech government has yet to issue any formal response to NATO's latest spending assessment.
In a social media video, Babis cited NATO projections placing Czech defense expenditure at just 1.78% of GDP this year, falling short of the alliance's benchmark. He noted that he had discussed the figures with Defense Minister Jaromir Zuna the previous day.
"In 2025, the Czech Republic reported 2.01%, and NATO recognized 1.85%. For 2026, we are reporting 2.06%, while NATO says 1.78%," Babis said, adding that his government would seek clarification with the alliance and aim to increase spending over time.
The admission drew swift and pointed rebukes from former senior officials. Ex-Prime Minister Petr Fiala flatly rejected the suggestion that Prague had fallen short of its NATO obligations last year, insisting the country had met its commitment in full.
Former Defense Minister Jana Cernochova went further, directly challenging Babis's numbers and accusing him of "lying," according to a Czech news agency.
The dispute lands amid a continent-wide reckoning over military expenditure, as NATO member states face intensifying pressure to bolster defense budgets against a backdrop of deepening security anxieties across Europe. The Czech government has yet to issue any formal response to NATO's latest spending assessment.
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